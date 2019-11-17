|
Dennis King Kizer WOODSTOCK, NY
Jan. 31, 1942 - Nov. 6, 2019
Dennis King Kizer, age 77, left this life November 6, 2019. He was a creative force who could produce something magical and memorable from whatever he had on hand. He was born in Alva, Oklahoma, on January 31, 1942 to Roma Frances Kizer and Carl William Kizer. The family moved to Oklahoma City soon after and there Dennis grew up and attended Putnam Heights, Putnam City and Harding High School where he was elected president of his 1960 Senior Class. After attending Baylor University and Oklahoma City University, he began his career in advertising at Lone Star Brewery and KTOK Radio. He married Charlene Mary Craig in 1964 and together they started a family and an advertising agency, Ad Central USA. A favorite memory of Dennis' was the year their young agency won the "Best of Show" ADDY Award over OKC's largest and oldest agencies with a commercial for a small bicycle shop. Over the course of his career Dennis would create many memorable and award-winning campaigns, jingles and commercials for Oklahoma businesses and earn an excellent reputation for his creative and production work. In 1983 he moved to Los Angeles to broaden his career and enjoyed further success there.
Dennis was a singer, a multi-instrumentalist on banjo, guitar and piano, a prolific writer and songwriter, and created a vast body of songs and screenplays. The work he was most proud of and passionate about was his Native American musical, "Feathers" for which he wrote and produced all the music.
In 2000, Dennis retired to Cadaques, Spain and could often be found strumming his guitar, painting, or creating assemblage art. In time Dennis was drawn home to be nearer his children and new granddaughter. He settled in Woodstock, NY where he continued to bring music to all he encountered.
At a young age, Dennis, and his new wife Charlene, faced difficult decisions regarding his younger siblings' futures. They made those hard decisions and will always be loved and appreciated for the wisdom, generosity and courage it took to make them.
Dennis leaves behind many who loved and admired him. He is survived by brother, Carl William "Bill" Kizer Jr., sisters, Angela Minton and Melissa "Missy" Hoehn; children, Jeff Kizer, Amy Harlow and Simone Kitchens; and granddaughter, Jacqueline Harlow. He leaves behind brother-in-law, Bill Hoehn, son-in-law, Jeremy Harlow and five nieces and nephews and their spouses: Josh Herrington (Nicole), Sarah Sieman (Mike), Noah Minton (Dani), Hunter Hoehn (Elizabeth) and Betsy Colton (Graham) and his former wife, Charlene.
A celebration of Dennis' life will be held at 1:00 p.m. November 23rd, at The Blue Door, 2805 N. McKinley, Oklahoma City, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 17, 2019