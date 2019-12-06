|
|
Dennis Charles Robbins PECULIAR, MO
Feb. 2, 1948 - Dec. 3, 2019
Dennis C. Robbins, age 71, of Peculiar, MO and formerly of Moore, OK, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the Belton Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.
A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Dr., Raymore, MO 64083.
Dennis was born in Stillwater, OK on Feb. 2, 1948. He was the son of Leon Robbins and Marie (Anderson) Robbins. After graduating high school, Dennis served his country in the United States Air Force, earning the rank of captain. In the spring of 1972, Dennis was joined in marriage with his wife, Paula (Dias) Robbins, on May 7. Together, they were blessed with two children, Lisa and David. In addition to Dennis' honorable military service, he was very passionate about educating. He first graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1970, and later graduated with his master's in human resources from Gonzaga University. In the 1980s, Dennis began teaching math at Johnson County Community College and continued educating his students for the next twenty-five years before retiring.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Marie Robbins.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Paula Robbins; son, David Robbins (Kayla); daughter, Lisa Robbins; sister, Karen Cox; brother, Gordon Robbins (Cam); and his three grandchildren, Reini, Linden, and Naomi Robbins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Wayside Waifs, 3901 Martha Truman Rd., Kansas City, MO 64137.
Arrangements:
Cullen Funeral Home
Raymore, MO
816.322.5278
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 6, 2019