Dennis R. Sleeker

January 4, 1948 - March 10, 2019



GUTHRIE

Dennis Raymond Sleeker went to be with his Lord on March 10, 2019. His final days were spent with his wife by his side and surrounded by family and friends. His storytelling and generous nature will be missed by all who knew him.

Dennis was born in Duncan, OK to Raymond and Naomi Kathryn Sleeker on J anuary 4, 1948. He graduated from Duncan High School and continued his education receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from the University of Central Oklaho ma.

Dennis worked for the Veteran's Administration for 29 years. After his retirement, he continued to give back to his community by substitute teaching for the Edmond School district.

As a lifelong hunter and fisherman, he loved nothing more than sitting in a deer stand or his bass boat with his sons by his side. This passion led him to become a hunting safety instructor for the state of Oklahoma for 25 years. His exaggerated fishing and hunting stories will live on for generations to come.

Dennis is survived by his beloved wife Sandra of 36 years, son Andrew & wife Crystal, grandson Grant, granddaughters Hannah & El la, siblings Phyliss & Harry Riley, Linda & Bill Dewbree and many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather, brother and friend to everyone.

He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Naomi Kathryn Sleeker, brothers Phillip and Mark Sleeker and son Jeffrey Sleeker.

Services will be held at 11:00am Tuesday March 19th in the main sanctuary of Acts 2 United Methodist Church, Edmond, OK.

We would like to give a special thank you to the nurses and doctors of Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City for the great care and compassion they showed Dennis and our family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the . Donations can be sent to: , PO Box 841125, Dallas, TX 75284- 1125 by calling (800) 242-8721 or online via