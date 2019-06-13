Home

Denver R. Williams
Sept. 25, 1919 - June 8, 2019

DEL CITY
Denver Ray Williams was born in Figure Five, AR to Virgil and Etta Buster Williams.
He served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Pearl Harbor, during WW II. Denver retired from TAFB.
Denver is survived by his son: Ronald and wife Linda Williams, two grandchildren: Dustin and wife Carman Williams, and David and wife Becky Williams, two great-grandchildren: April and Joshua Williams.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Letha, one son Rodney Williams, and one grandson Justin Williams.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial donations be made to s Project.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Fri., 6-14-2019, at the Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Grace Hill Cemetery in Perry, OK at 2 p.m.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 13, 2019
