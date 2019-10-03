|
|
Diana Sarber OKLAHOMA CITY
March 1, 1947 - September 30, 2019
An angel of grace passed through Heaven's gates on September 30, 2019. Diana Katherine Hornick Sarber was reunited with the love of her life, Warren "Jim" Sarber, Jr., after a brief illness. Diana was born in Chicago, IL on March 1, 1947 and moved to Oklahoma City during her adolescent years. She attended Putnam City High School and Central State University where she was actively involved in the Beta Mu Chapter of Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority. After serving as Chapter President, she began a long tenure with the sorority, serving on many of its Boards and eventually serving as its NPC Delegate from 1986-1995 and its National President from 1995-2001. She truly believed in the empowerment and comradery of women as they lift each other up to further successes. She married Jim in 1972 and they were happily married for 41 years. After the birth of their daughter, Shannon, Diana pursued real estate and was a successful realtor for over 30 years. She was the ultimate traveler and was always up for a new adventure, anywhere in the world, especially when traveling with her best friend and partner in crime, her brother Joe. But her greatest loves were her two granddaughters, Drue and Reese, whom she utterly adored. Her role as their "Nana" completed her and she told everyone about their latest accomplishments and interests. They were her world. Diana is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, Joe Louis Hornick and Katherine Novak Hornick. Diana is lovingly survived by her daughter, Shannon Love, and husband Michael and their children, Drue and Reese; her brother, Joe Hornick and wife, Donia and their children, Shauna (Roy) and Joey (Leslie) along with many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was the matriarch to a family who adored her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church on Friday at 11:00 am and a visitation at Smith & Kernke Funeral Home at 14624 N. May on Thursday from 5:30-7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, her family prefers donations be made to the Tri Sigma Foundation, 225 North Muhlenberg Street, Woodstock, VA 22664 or Christ the King Catholic Church, 8005 Dorset Drive, OKC, 73120.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 3, 2019