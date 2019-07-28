Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
4955 Pine Street
Beaumont, TX 77703
(409) 892-5912
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
4955 Pine Street
Beaumont, TX 77703
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
4955 Pine Street
Beaumont, TX 77703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DIANE BOWEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DIANE BOWEN


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DIANE BOWEN Obituary

Diane M. Bowen
Mar. 25, 1940 - Jul. 20, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Diane Marie Bowen, born March 25, 1940, passed away in Oklahoma City on July 20, 2019 surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Diane is survived by her four children Scotty Bowen, Sheila Comparan and her husband Alex, Sharon Wall, Steve Bowen and his wife Suzy, and her brother Leroy and his wife Gail. Diane was blessed with five grand-children; Corbin, Morganne, Allyson, Connor and Tucker. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Beaumont, Texas. The family will greet friends at 9:30 a.m. followed by a graveside service at 10:30 a.m.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DIANE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now