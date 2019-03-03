Dianna Kay

Middlebrook

Sept. 5, 1950 - Feb. 28, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Our beautiful Dianna (Diane), 68, passed away on Feb. 28, 2019, with her family by her side, following a courageous battle of sudden aggressive cancer. The daughter of Pete and Joy Meziere, she married her soul mate, Donnie Middlebrook, and shared more than 42 years of marriage. They raised two beautiful daughters. She was a loving wife and devoted mother. Her children and grandchildren were her passion and joy. She was a wonderful cook and loved spending every Tuesday with her sweet 96-year-old daddy. Dianna and her husband have owned a successful antiques and collectibles business for 24 years. Preceded in death by her sweet mother, Joy; and nephew, Pete Jr.; she leaves behind her loving husband, Donnie Middlebrook; and the loves of her life, daughter, Shelly Anderson, grandson, River Anderson; and daughter, Jamie Brewer & husband Kasey and granddaughters, Meghan Brewer, Olivia Brewer; sweet father, Pete Meziere; brothers, Jimmie Jeffreys & wife Ann, Petie Meziere, and Glenn Meziere & wife Ruby; sisters, DeLana Meziere, Vicki Stewart & husband John, and Jeanna Daniel & husband Lee; and numerous other family and friends. She will be dearly missed for the love and devotion she gave to her family, sparkling blue eyes and unforgettable laughter. She will forever be our champion and hero. Viewing will be held 12-8 p.m. on Sunday at Vondel Smith Mortuary at South Lakes. Service to celebrate her life will be held 1 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at the South Lakes Chapel with burial following at Heritage Burial Park at South Lakes.