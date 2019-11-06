|
|
Dixie Jean Day EDMOND
Pearson
Dec. 25, 1938 - Nov. 4, 2019
Dixie Jean Day Pearson passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at her home in Edmond, OK. Dixie was born in Sweetwater, TX to Dick and Wanda Chapman on December 25, 1938. She attend-ed NW Classen High School and graduated in 1957. Dixie attended Columbia College in Columbia, MO and later received her B.S. Degree from the University of Central Oklahoma in May of 1988. Dixie was a successful realtor in Edmond for Century 21 Mark V for many years. Dixie is survived by her husband John, her children Trent and Debbye and sons Greg and Geoff and Cannon, Thomas and William She is survived by 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, and a sister Edna Mae. She was preceded in death by her daughter Cathy and husband George. Dixie was very involved with her St. Mary's Church family and was part of the St. Mary's Flower Guild for many years. She is a church member of both St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Edmond and Trinity Episcopal Church in Guthrie. A memorial service for Dixie will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 310 E. Noble, in Guthrie.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 6, 2019