Dolores Ann Cook OKLAHOMA CITY
August 23, 1939 - July 26, 2019
Our sweet Dolores now walks with her Lord and Savior. She was born in Rogers, AR to Eldo & Zelma Bergen. She graduated from Newton High School in Newton, KS where she met the love of her life Casey Cook. After graduation, she attended Emporia State College. On November 27th, 1960, she married Casey and the two established their home in Oklahoma City. Her true life's work was raising and taking care of her family, dedicating her life to them. Always smiling and encouraging, she became the "go to" counselor and prayer warrior for her family, her friends, and her children's friends. Dolores especially loved singing in the church choir, where her angelic soprano could be heard every Sunday. Her relationship with Casey was a testament to all of how a Godly, loving marriage should be. Dolores was loving, enduring, strong, faithful, and empowering. As the matriarch, her strength, character, and loving leadership will be continued through the generations. She was preceded in death by her sister Donna Warden, both parents, and granddaughter Kaylan. She is survived by her husband Casey; daughter Christy & husband Grant Hawkins; daughter Shelly & husband Keith McInroe; son Brent Cook & wife Cindy; daughter Kayla & husband Ben Seamans. Grandchildren: Creigh, Chase & Kim, Coy, Casey & Brad, Hunt, Bridgette, Colton & Jill, Holden, and Harper. Great grandchildren: Maci, Eli, and Graham; one sister Nina Hirsch; as well as many friends. Friends are invited to a visitation with family on Tuesday from 5-7 pm at the funeral home (4000 SW 119th St., OKC). A memorial service will be held at 10 am, Wednesday July 31, 2019 at First Southern Baptist Church (6400 S. Sooner Rd., Del City, OK). Friends may make donations to the KW Care Bears in Dolores name (1624 SW 122nd St., OKC, OK 73170).
Published in The Oklahoman on July 30, 2019