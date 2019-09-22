|
Dolores Rose Lowe OKLAHOMA CITY
Aug. 9, 1930 - Sept. 17, 2019
Dolores Rose (Clark) Lowe was born on Aug. 9, 1930, in Boswell, OK to Velton Clark & Hazel Marie Snow. She grew up in the Oklahoma City area, graduating Capitol Hill High School, where she met Bill G. Lowe. She went to business school in California and worked part time while finishing up college. Bill and Dolores kept in contact by writing letters. Upon returning to Oklahoma, they dated and married on Dec. 31, 1954. Dolores was Bill's secretary at his attorney office. She later worked as the delivery manager for the Edmond Journal. Dolores and Bill were also co-founders of the Southside OKC YMCA in the Capitol Hill area. Dolores was a member in the Quail Springs Baptist Church and was very involved with various church activities. She was a strong Christian woman who lived her life as an example to others. Dolores enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids. She leaves behind her children, Daniel Max Lowe, Mira Sue Lowe, Jay Clark Lowe and his wife Teri Dawn, and Phil Dane Lowe and his wife Sandra Lynne; grandchildren, Breonna Marie Lowe, Samuel Dalton Lowe, Landon Christopher Lowe, Bonnie Anne Teets and her husband Kevin, Lindsey Stivey, and Andrea Hennessee; and great-grandchildren, Emma and Ellie Teets. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; and her parents. The family will have a private service to celebrate the life of Dolores. Memorial donations may be made to the of Oklahoma, 6601 Broadway Ext., Ste. 120, Oklahoma City, OK 73116, or by going to the website: https://www.alz.org/oklahoma
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 22, 2019