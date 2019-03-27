Dolores Mae Thomas

Sept. 4, 1932 - Mar. 22, 2019



EDMOND

Dolores Mae Kelly was born September 4, 1932, daughter of William L. and Mae Cecilia

(Ast) Kelly in Yukon, Oklahoma and passed from this life on March 22, 2019, in her home with family by her side. She was a member of the First Families of the Twin Territories, raised and educated in Yukon, OK. She married the love of her life, Robert L. Thomas on August 28, 1954. The couple had four daughters, Cathy, Janet, Jennifer and Ellen. Dolores spent many years as a homemaker and mother who took pride in her ability to cook gourmet meals, sew matching outfits for her girls and take care of the household. She would schedule school, church and activities as well as play tennis, volunteer and participate in multiple community organizations. As the girls got older, Dolores decided to take college classes and also obtained her Realtor's License. After a brief stint as a realtor, she chose to work with Bob at his architectural firm. Dolores enjoyed her numerous friends, travel, bridge (on multiple days every week), Revidere Book Club, entertaining, flower guild and participating in the Edmond/OKC ConKerr Cancer Pillow Case Chapter. She was a very giving and fun person with a bright smile on her face and her arms held open for a hug and kiss whenever she saw her family. She is survived by her four children, Cathy Oster (and Joe) of Sugarland, Texas, Janet Caffey of Edmond, Jennifer Creech (and Randy) of Frisco, TX, and Ellen Wells (and Chris) of Coppell, TX; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert L. Thomas; her parents; and sisters, Jean L. Mann, Jane R. Horne and Nancy Shehan. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 29, at the St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church, 14700 N. May Ave., OKC. A reception in the Parish Hall will follow the service. Condolences may be made to the family online at:

