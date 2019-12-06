|
|
Don Carroll Dickerson EDMOND
Feb. 21, 1939 – Dec. 4, 2019
Don Carroll Dickerson was born on Feb. 21, 1939, in Beaumont, TX to Cletus Ray and Vera Salom (Crawford) Dickerson. He married Esther Ruth White on Sept. 1, 1968. Mom and Dad were happily married for 48 years. He was the proud father of Ray (Mary), Tyler, and Dawn (Jen). He was the loving grandfather of Joseph and Sarah. Dad was both worldly and wise. He was completely dedicated to us. We couldn't have asked for a more supportive, fun and kind father. He was our best friend and our biggest fan. He will be deeply missed.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 8701 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73162.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 6, 2019