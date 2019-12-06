Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
8701 Northwest Expressway
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
(405) 721-3182
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
8701 Northwest Expressway
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DON DICKERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DON DICKERSON


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Don Carroll Dickerson
Feb. 21, 1939 – Dec. 4, 2019

EDMOND
Don Carroll Dickerson was born on Feb. 21, 1939, in Beaumont, TX to Cletus Ray and Vera Salom (Crawford) Dickerson. He married Esther Ruth White on Sept. 1, 1968. Mom and Dad were happily married for 48 years. He was the proud father of Ray (Mary), Tyler, and Dawn (Jen). He was the loving grandfather of Joseph and Sarah. Dad was both worldly and wise. He was completely dedicated to us. We couldn't have asked for a more supportive, fun and kind father. He was our best friend and our biggest fan. He will be deeply missed.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 8701 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73162.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel Hill Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -