Dr. Don Q. Hewett, OD OKLAHOMA CITY
Sept. 5, 1932 - Oct. 15, 2019
Dr. Don Q. Hewett, longtime optometrist in south OKC. Don is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Ingrid; three children, Shirley Courtney, Deanna Elias, and Jeffrey D. Hewett and his wife Kaye Linn; and six grandchildren. Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary at South Lakes, 4000 SW 119th, OKC, OK 73173. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the . To read the full obituary, visit:
vondelsmithmortuary.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 17, 2019