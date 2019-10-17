Home

Vondel L Smith & Son Mortuary Inc
4000 SW 119th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73173
(405) 692-5503
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Vondel L Smith & Son Mortuary Inc
4000 SW 119th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73173
View Map
DON HEWETT


1932 - 2019
Dr. Don Q. Hewett, OD
Sept. 5, 1932 - Oct. 15, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Dr. Don Q. Hewett, longtime optometrist in south OKC. Don is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Ingrid; three children, Shirley Courtney, Deanna Elias, and Jeffrey D. Hewett and his wife Kaye Linn; and six grandchildren. Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary at South Lakes, 4000 SW 119th, OKC, OK 73173. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the . To read the full obituary, visit:

vondelsmithmortuary.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 17, 2019
