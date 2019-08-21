|
Don Raymond Symcox NORMAN
March 8, 1930 - August 18, 2019
Don R. Symcox, 89, passed away on August 18, 2019. He is loved and adored by his family and friends and will truly be missed by everyone that knew him.
Don was born March 8, 1930, in Cordell, Oklahoma to Vera Inez (McCurley) Symcox and John Raymond Symcox. Some of his most enjoyable years were those while he was growing up in Cordell. He was an Eagle Scout, Valedictorian of the 1948 Cordell High School Senior Class, a captain of the 1948 Class-B State Champion high school basketball team and a member of the 1948 Oklahoma All-State basketball team.
In the fall of 1948, he attended the University of Oklahoma where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Fraternity and a member of the Navy ROTC program. He majored in Business Administration and was a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma Scholastic Society. After he graduated in 1952, he served 2 years on active duty with the U.S. Navy as the supply officer on a destroyer.
When Don was released from active duty in 1954, he moved to Norman and went to work for City National Bank. He first worked as a teller when the bank still used hand-written ledger books. In 1971, he became President of the bank. In 1992, City National Bank merged with First Fidelity Bank in Oklahoma City and he became Vice Chairman until his recent retirement after 65 years of service. He was a leader, mentor and invaluable friend to many bankers throughout the state and many bank colleagues over the years. He made a significant contribution to the success of First Fidelity Bank by serving on the Board of Directors, management team, discount committee and senior loan committee. He is a true gentleman and banker that was admired for his trustworthiness, fairness and compassion. He worked at the bank until the day he went to the hospital.
On September 24, 1957, he married Mary Louise Lee and they were blessed with 61 years of marriage. Don is survived by his wife, Mary Louise; his son, Lee and wife Suzie; grandson, John Raymond Symcox II and wife Ashlee; granddaughter, Lauren Symcox Voth and husband Trent; great-granddaughters, Eliana Grace and McKinley Hope; son, Jay and wife Lori; granddaughters, Caroline and Clair; daughter, Anne Bechtold and husband David; grandson, Matthew Christopher; granddaughter, Sarah O'Dell and husband Trey; great-granddaughter, Crosby Grace; grandson, Joe Christopher and granddaughter, Sophie Christopher. He is also survived by his nephew Keith Symcox and wife, Mariana, their daughter, Miranda; their sons Kevin Symcox and wife, Caroline; and Carl Symcox and nephew David Symcox.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Vera Symcox; father, John Raymond Symcox; and his brother, Phil Symcox.
Don loved golfing with his friends, skiing and vacationing with family and friends at their cabin in Colorado. During his life he served on many Boards of Directors including: the Norman Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Norman, American Red Cross of Cleveland County, Central Oklahoma Master Conservancy District, Cleveland County Family YMCA, Norman Regional Hospital Foundation, Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics Foundation and Norman Public Library. He was a member and past president of Norman Kiwanis Club and a member of the O.U. Athletic Council and O.U. Business School Advisory Council. He is a founder of the Norman Public School Foundation. In 2004 Don was honored by the Oklahoma Bankers' Association for his 50 years in banking and in 1997 he was honored to receive the University of Oklahoma Regents Alumni Award.
Visitation will be Friday afternoon, August 23, 2019, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Havenbrook Funeral Home in Norman. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 10:30 am at First Baptist Church of Norman.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to United Way of Norman or the University of Oklahoma Foundation.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 21, 2019