Chapel Hill Funeral Home
8701 Northwest Expressway
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
(405) 721-3182
DON STEPHENS

Don J. Stephens
Nov. 12, 1926 - June 26, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Donald Joe Stephens, 92, of Oklahoma City, has departed this world and has been called home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Don was born in Redlands, CA on Nov. 12, 1926, to E.E. and Alice Stephens. A Visitation will be held for Don on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 12 to 8 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held in honor of Don's life on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 8701 N.W. Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73162. For the full obituary, please visit:

www.ChapelHill-OKC.com

Published in The Oklahoman on June 30, 2019
