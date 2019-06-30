|
Don J. Stephens OKLAHOMA CITY
Nov. 12, 1926 - June 26, 2019
Donald Joe Stephens, 92, of Oklahoma City, has departed this world and has been called home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Don was born in Redlands, CA on Nov. 12, 1926, to E.E. and Alice Stephens. A Visitation will be held for Don on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 12 to 8 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held in honor of Don's life on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 8701 N.W. Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73162. For the full obituary, please visit:
www.ChapelHill-OKC.com
Published in The Oklahoman on June 30, 2019