Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethany Cemetery
Don Holland Watson
May 14, 1936 - July 26, 2019

BETHANY
Don Holland Watson was born May 14, 1936, in Fort Smith, AR. On July 26, 2019, in Oklahoma City, after a yearlong battle with kidney failure, he went to be with his Lord and Savior. Don spent his life in law enforcement and active in his Bethany community since moving here in 1969. Don Watson's life will be celebrated with general Viewing on Sunday, July 28, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Mercer-Adams in Bethany, OK. Graveside service will be held on Monday, July 29 at 10 a.m. at Bethany Cemetery, located at the NE corner of NW 63rd and Rockwell. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to Bethany First Baptist Church. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on July 28, 2019
