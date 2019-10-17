|
|
DEL CITY
Donald W. Birdsong
April 9, 1927 - Oct. 15, 2019
Donald W. Birdsong passed away on Oct. 15, 2019, after a brief illness, in OKC. He was 92 years old.
Don loved his family and country, and was a WWII veteran and retired Civil Servant.
He was born on April 9, 1927, in Okemah, OK and grew up in Tuttle and Apache, and an honorary graduate from Apache High School in 2002.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of "16" in 1943, and continued his military career in the Air Force, and retired from the Pentagon in 1964 as a noncommissioned officer, with the highest security clearance possible. He also worked Civil Service at Tinker Air Force Base as a Production Management Specialist, and retired in 1989.
In 1949, he married the love of his life, Frances Tyner. They had two children, Becky and Dusty, before coming to Del City in 1964.
Don was a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and very proud of his Native American heritage. He also loved his family; grandchildren, Chad and Kelly; and his great-granddaughter, Emma.
He enjoyed taking care of Becky's horses, attending all of Dusty's wrestling events, and Chad and Kelly's athletic events as they grew up.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Becky.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Frances, of the home; son, Dusty and wife Kim, of OKC; grandson, Chad and wife Kathy, of Los Angeles, CA; granddaughter, Kelly, of OKC; and great-granddaughter, Emma, of Los Angeles, CA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don's memory to Sunny Lane United Methodist Church, 2020 S. Sunnylane Road, Del City, OK 73115.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home in Del City. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home with burial to follow at Arlington Memory Gardens in Oklahoma City.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 17, 2019