Donald Jeff Brewer OKLAHOMA CITY
Sep. 1, 1937 - Nov. 12, 2019
Donald "Jeff" Brewer, ("Papa Jeff"), 82, passed peacefully into the inviting arms of God on November 12, 2019. Jeff was born on September 1, 1937 to Don Jefferson and Glenda (Thompson) Brewer in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Jeff graduated from Risco, MO High School then received a BA in Civil Engineering from MU in Columbia, MO.
He met the love of his life, Rosemary in 1955 and they married in March of 1959. In 1965 they moved to OK and in 1969 Jeff founded Brewer Construction. He served many terms as President of the OMCA and was also a Lifetime Director. He also served on the Board of Directors of the National AGC for several years.
Jeff loved to hunt and fish and was a member of the Greens CC for 44 years where he enjoyed golfing and play-ing cards. He and Rosemary travelled extensively with friends and for business. Jeff was a man of integrity who was admired and loved by all who met him and was a loving and respected father and grandfather.
Jeff is preceded in death by both parents.
Jeff is survived by: his loving wife, Rosemary; his children, Keith Brewer and wife Sandi of Rogers, AR, Kevin Brewer and wife Kelly of OKC, and Kathy Brewer, MD, of Santa Barbara, CA; his grandchildren, Olivia, Ethan, Natalie and Nicholas Cvitanic, Rachel Brewer, Shelby Parmer and husband Ben, Daniel and Adam Brewer.
We will be celebrating a life well lived at a funeral service to remember Jeff at 11:00 AM, Monday, November 18, 2019, at Mayflower Congregational Church, 3901 NW 63rd St., OKC, OK. Memorial donations may be made to: Goodland Academy, P.O. Box 1056, Hugo, OK 74743.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 17, 2019