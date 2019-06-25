|
Donald Ray Burnett EDMOND
April 16, 1929 - June 20, 2019
On June 20, 2019, Donald Ray Burnett left this world and walked directly into the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He is now rejoicing with family and friends and is pain free. Please join us in a celebration of his life service to be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home, 601 S. Kelly, Edmond, OK. Burial at Arlington Memory Gardens, 3400 N. Midwest Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the League of the Blind or .
Published in The Oklahoman on June 25, 2019