Hibbs Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center
2190 Harper St
Choctaw, OK 73020
(405) 390-2626
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Hibbs Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center
2190 Harper St
Choctaw, OK 73020
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Jones I.O.O.F. Cemetery
DONALD CHASE


1972 - 2019
Donald Ward Chase, Jr.
March 4, 1972 - Aug. 30, 2019

JONES
Donald Ward Chase Jr., 47, of Jones, OK, passed away Aug. 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Ward was born March 4, 1972, in Biloxi, MS to Donald and Sharon (Turnage) Chase. Ward always had a smile on his face, a kind word on his lips, and a mischievous glint in his eyes. Ward's daughter, Lauren, was the pride and joy of his life. The legacy of Ward's indomitable spirit, passion for the outdoors, love of fishing, and zest for life will live on through his family. He is survived by his daughter, Lauren; parents, Donnie and Sharon; brothers and their spouses, Jeremy and Julie, Andy and Amy; sister, Jennifer; paternal and maternal grandmothers, nephews, nieces and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Hibbs Funeral Home, Choctaw, OK, with burial to follow at Jones I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 3, 2019
Download Now