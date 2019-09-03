|
|
Donald Ward Chase, Jr. JONES
March 4, 1972 - Aug. 30, 2019
Donald Ward Chase Jr., 47, of Jones, OK, passed away Aug. 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Ward was born March 4, 1972, in Biloxi, MS to Donald and Sharon (Turnage) Chase. Ward always had a smile on his face, a kind word on his lips, and a mischievous glint in his eyes. Ward's daughter, Lauren, was the pride and joy of his life. The legacy of Ward's indomitable spirit, passion for the outdoors, love of fishing, and zest for life will live on through his family. He is survived by his daughter, Lauren; parents, Donnie and Sharon; brothers and their spouses, Jeremy and Julie, Andy and Amy; sister, Jennifer; paternal and maternal grandmothers, nephews, nieces and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Hibbs Funeral Home, Choctaw, OK, with burial to follow at Jones I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 3, 2019