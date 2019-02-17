Donald K. "Don" Cox

September 17, 1935-January 25, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Don was born September 17, 1935 in Amarillo, TX and died January 25, 2019 at Baptist Hospital. Don graduated from Central High School in 1954. He received a BS Degree in Business from Central State College in 1961. After graduating, Don sold Fuller Brush to improve communication skills. He then became an agent for New York Life, where he became a Million Dollar Roundtable Salesman three years and a Roundtable member for life. As a member of the MWC Kiwanis Club, he created a Christmas Program for under-privileged children that served more than 1,000 children for 14 years. In addition, he and Johnna were foster parents to 19 children. After Don developed tinnitus, his love of children caused him to become a school bus driver. By singing to the children, Don encouraged a selective mute to begin speaking. He was awarded a letter of recognition by the Portland, Oregon School District for the success. After Don retired, married Dorothy and moved to OKC, he enjoyed his hobby of woodworking. He was proud of his design of our Early American bedroom. He also enjoyed politics. He was ecstatic when the State Representative, Mickey Dollens, was elected after Don campaigned for him. Don is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his son, Kenneth; 2 step-sons, Brian and Jeff McEvoy; his son Kenneth's mother, Mrs. Johnna (Dale) Moore. He is preceded in death by his parents; 4 siblings; and daughter, Johnnie Charlene Cox, who called him "Daddy" for four years. Both Don and his daughter were child abuse victims. Many times, they cried, "Why Me?" Memorials may be sent to: The CARE Center, 1403 Ashton Pl., OKC, OK 73117, or St. Luke's United Methodist Church. The Memorial Service will be held to celebrate Don's life at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in OKC, at 2:00 PM, on Thursday, February 21, 2019. If you cannot attend, Don requested that you listen to "Rhapsody in Blue" and thank God for the blessings in your life. Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 17, 2019