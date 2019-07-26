|
Donald F. Spence EDMOND
April 27, 1942 - June 13, 2019
On Thursday, June 13, 2019, Donald Spence, loving husband and father, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 77. He was born on April 27, 1942 to John F. and Lucille Spence in Edmond, OK. He attended Edmond Schools, then entered the U.S. Army where he proudly served his country. Prior to retiring from Oklahoma Rural Water Association, he worked for the cities of Edmond and Guthrie. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish and spend time with his family. He was known for his infectious laugh, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Weaver; brothers, Bill and Bob Spence; and identical twin, Don Spence. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandy Spence; sons, Justin Spence and wife Toni of Edmond and Scotty Spence and wife Amy of Guthrie; and sister, Bonnie McCool of Edmond. He leaves behind 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 10:00 at Waterloo Church of the Nazarene in Edmond, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 26, 2019