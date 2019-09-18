|
|
Donald John Bertoch TALLAHASSEE, FL
Sept. 29, 1929 - Sept. 5, 2019
Donald John Bertoch, age 89, entered into rest September 5, 2019 in Tallahassee. Don was born in Tracy, MN and had lived in Tallahassee since 1998. He served in the U.S. Army and then spent nearly four decades as a Clinical Psych-ologist, in private practice, at the University of Oklahoma Department of Psychiatry and the Veterans Admini-stration before retiring. Don attended St. Peter's Anglican Cathedral. He is survived by his wife, Vicki Bertoch; children Karl John Bertoch, David (Joyce) Bertoch, Bradley (Annette Bordenave) Fritz, Alexander (Lindsey) Fritz; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Joseph and Donna Hayhurst. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, at St. Peter's Anglican Cathedral. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements.
(www.bevisfh.com
850-385-2193)
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 18, 2019