|
|
Donald Jones OKLAHOMA CITY
May 22, 1927 - November 7, 2019
Donald B. Jones (Don), 92, of Oklahoma City, OK, passed away November 7, 2019. Don was born May 22, 1927 in Lincoln, Nebraska to William Wesley and Jennie Almira Jones.
He served his country enlisting in the US Navy in May of 1945. Don graduated from the Lincoln School of Commerce with a degree in Advanced Accounting and CPA training.
Don began his career with the Capitol Outdoor Adver-tising Company and was on the Board of Directors at the parent company Western Good Roads, as manager of the Oklahoma Division. In 1957, he joined American General Life Insurance. In 1959, Don decided to take on new work ventures, starting both a sign business and purchasing Capitol Glass on Robinson Ave. in Oklahoma City. Eventually, he and Vona Lou would focus only on Capitol Glass and would later relocate that business to Warr Acres where he would retire in 1997.
Don was active in the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, Advertising Club and Sales Executive Club, Boy Scouts and PTA. Don was a longtime member of North-west Christian Church where he served in many positions, including acting as Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Elders and he taught Sunday School for many years. He later joined New Covenant Christian Church.
Don is survived by his longtime love, of 72 years, Vona Lou. The two were married in Lincoln, NE, August 29, 1947.
Don is survived by children: Bob Jones and wife Debora Sue of OKC, OK, Kathy Harris and husband Dan Harris of OKC, OK, Pam Davis of OKC, OK, Wendi Burleson and husband Thomas Burleson of McKinney, TX; 11 grand-children and 13 great grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Evalyn Velma and Cleo Mae; brothers William Wesley, Jr. and Raymond Lee and son-in-law Matt Davis.
A service to honor Don was held 11:00am, Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at New Covenant Christian Church, 12000 N. Rockwell and grave-side with Military Honors following at Chapel Hill Memorial Garden, 8701 NW Expressway.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 17, 2019