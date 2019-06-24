Donald Hugh Lamb

Nov. 20, 1931 - June 20, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Donald Hugh Lamb passed away June 20, 2019. He was born Nov. 20, 1931, in Hitchita, OK to Hugh Lawson and Elmer Rhea (Barnett) Lamb. Donald served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was assigned to the 7th Infantry Division. He was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge and the Korean Service Medal.

Donald was a heavy equipment mechanic specializing in Mercedes Benz and Caterpillar. He also enjoyed carpentry, gardening and farming. He worked for Hagg Caterpillar, El Paso, TX; Contractors Equipment Company, El Paso, TX; Rollins Motor Company, El Paso, TX; and Mercedes Benz, Wichita, KS. He drove school buses for Laidlaw Bus Company in St. Louis, MO before moving to Oklahoma where he drove for the Putnam City School Systems.

He was a member of Council Road Baptist Church. He was also a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.

Donald was a gifted craftsman with wood, creating furniture, toys, people figurines, practical things for the home, including pens.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elva Carolyn Lamb; son, Michael Don Lamb; and niece, Tamara McMichael.

Donald is survived by his daughter, Carol and husband Randy Abigt; grandchildren, Nicholas Abigt, Christin Monge, Rhea Abigt, and Ivan Abigt; great-grandchildren, Rachel, Hannah, Daniel, and Hope Trammel; Junior Monge; and Sylas Abigt; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gayle and wife June Lamb, Foster and wife Lois Lamb, Walt and wife Carol Lamb, and Byron and wife Kathleen Lamb; sister, Rhea Bisbee; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held at Chapel Hill Funeral Home on Monday, June 24, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. A service to celebrate Mr. Lamb's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in the Chapel at Council Road Baptist Church. Published in The Oklahoman on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary