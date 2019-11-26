|
Donald Keith Maddox BETHANY
Dec. 22, 1937 - Nov. 24, 2019
Donald Keith Maddox was born on December 22, 1937, in Hennessey, OK, and died on November 24, 2019 in Oklahoma City, OK. Don lived in Bethany, OK for approxi-mately 65 years, grad-uating from Bethany High School in 1955. He retired from Western Electric after working there as a machinist for 42 years. During most of his life, Don was an active member of Bethany First Church of the Nazarene. Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and a consistent provider for his family. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Delores Maddox, his daughters, Debbie Lindquist (Philip) and Diana Green (Mart), six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, his brother, Kenny Maddox (Virginia), his sister-in-law, Josephine Kaufman (Robert), numerous nieces and nephews, and other extended family. Viewing will be Tuesday, 9am-9pm, with family present from 5-7pm at Mercer-Adams. His funeral service will be at Mercer-Adams Chapel in Bethany at 2:00pm on Wednesday, November 27.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 26, 2019