Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
DONALD MADDOX


1937 - 2019
Donald Keith Maddox
Dec. 22, 1937 - Nov. 24, 2019

BETHANY
Donald Keith Maddox was born on December 22, 1937, in Hennessey, OK, and died on November 24, 2019 in Oklahoma City, OK. Don lived in Bethany, OK for approxi-mately 65 years, grad-uating from Bethany High School in 1955. He retired from Western Electric after working there as a machinist for 42 years. During most of his life, Don was an active member of Bethany First Church of the Nazarene. Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and a consistent provider for his family. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Delores Maddox, his daughters, Debbie Lindquist (Philip) and Diana Green (Mart), six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, his brother, Kenny Maddox (Virginia), his sister-in-law, Josephine Kaufman (Robert), numerous nieces and nephews, and other extended family. Viewing will be Tuesday, 9am-9pm, with family present from 5-7pm at Mercer-Adams. His funeral service will be at Mercer-Adams Chapel in Bethany at 2:00pm on Wednesday, November 27. To read the complete obituary or leave a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 26, 2019
