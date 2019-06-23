Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
(405) 691-1661
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Crossroads chapel
8901 S. Shields
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD MAPES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD MAPES


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald J. Mapes
Aug. 27, 1930 - June 18, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Donald Joe Mapes, 88, of Oklahoma City, went to be with his heavenly Father on Monday, June 18, 2019. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service. In addition, Donald also worked as Ambassador for Resthaven Funeral Home and Memory Gardens for eigjt years, and for the Crossroads Church for more than 30 years. He is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 67 years, Lucille Mapes; sons, Ted Mapes and Randy Joe and his wife Debbie Mapes; daughter, Lue Ann and husband Terry Garrett; sister, Mary Ella and her husband Richard Garman; many grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Funeral service will be Monday at 10 a.m. June 24 at Crossroads chapel at 8901 S. Shields. Condolences may be shared at www.ResthavenOkc.com
Published in The Oklahoman on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
Download Now