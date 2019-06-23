|
Donald J. Mapes OKLAHOMA CITY
Aug. 27, 1930 - June 18, 2019
Donald Joe Mapes, 88, of Oklahoma City, went to be with his heavenly Father on Monday, June 18, 2019. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service. In addition, Donald also worked as Ambassador for Resthaven Funeral Home and Memory Gardens for eigjt years, and for the Crossroads Church for more than 30 years. He is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 67 years, Lucille Mapes; sons, Ted Mapes and Randy Joe and his wife Debbie Mapes; daughter, Lue Ann and husband Terry Garrett; sister, Mary Ella and her husband Richard Garman; many grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Funeral service will be Monday at 10 a.m. June 24 at Crossroads chapel at 8901 S. Shields. Condolences may be shared at www.ResthavenOkc.com
Published in The Oklahoman on June 23, 2019