Donald L. Niebrugge

Aug. 9, 1932 - June 13, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Donald L. Niebrugge was born on Aug. 9, 1932, in Huron, SD. The youngest of eight siblings, he spent most of his childhood in Rapid City, SD. After graduating from Rapid City High School in 1951, Don enlisted in the United States Air Force serving four years, including active duty during the Korean War.

He returned stateside and was stationed in Rapid City when he met Barbara Joens. They were married June 1, 1954. After an honorable discharge from the Air Force in 1955, Don enrolled at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology where he completed his degree in Civil Engineering while working part time with Peter Kiewit Sons. Upon graduation from SDSMT, Don worked for the FAA as an inspector in Oregon briefly before returning to South Dakota and taking a position with Peter Kiewit.

This job took Don and Barbara across North Central United States, including jobs in Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, and eventually, the Indian Nations Turnpike in Oklahoma in 1968. After moving the family to Oklahoma, they decided to put down roots and stay in one location. Don took a job with Shell Construction as General Superintendent in 1974. Over the next 18 years, he successfully ran the company and bought out the remaining partners, owning 100 percent of the shares by 1992. His son, Donny, joined him at Shell in 1990 where they worked together until Don's retirement in 2000; he maintained controlling shares in the Company until 2012.

Although their traveling days were over professionally, Don and Barbara enjoyed taking trips with family and friends to Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe, Tunica, Shreveport, Puerto Vallarta, and Cancun. A devoted grandfather, Don loved to talk about his grandchildren and have text conversations with them. Their children and grandchildren fondly remember the many summer nights and weekends spent lounging around the pool while Don manned the barbecue.

Don passed away June 13, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. He died peacefully, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Barbara; his daughters and their husbands, Dale Diane and Mike Duke and Lisa Marie and John Williams; son and his wife, Donny Robert Niebrugge and Joey; grandchildren, Michael Duke and wife Jamie, Jeffrey Duke, Courtney Duke, Cole Williams, Jake Williams, DJ Niebrugge and wife Skylar, Lindsey Niebrugge, and Teague Niebrugge; great-grandson, Michael Allen Duke; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Services scheduled in honor of Don's life at Chapel Hill Funeral Home are as follows: Visitation Sunday, June 16, 4-7 p.m., family to receive friends 5-7 p.m. Funeral Service Monday, June 17, 2 p.m. with private interment to follow service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the Batten Disease Support & Research Association. Published in The Oklahoman on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary