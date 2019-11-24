|
|
Donald Joe Raper went to the home of our Lord on June 20th, 2019 at his residence in Coaldale, CO at the age of 85. He is preceded in death by his parents, Neely Raper and Lela Curdy Raper, by his daughter Carrie Dawn Raper, and by his sister Geocophfia Paris Barrientos.
Donald Joe Raper
December 16, 1933 - June 20, 2019
Don was born on December 16, 1933 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He attended Capitol Hill H.S., Class of 1954 and was a four-year member of the Track & Field Team. In 2012, he was acknowledged by the Capitol Hill Athletic Association for his achievements. After high-school, Don served his country well in the U.S. Army Honor Guard based at the Presidio in San Francisco, CA.
Don began his varied career at Tinker Air Force Base working in Civil Engineering, followed by the Directorate of Maintenance where he was honored for his work in the certification of Clean Rooms for the Air Force. Next, he worked in the Plans & Programs Directorate and was involved in bringing in weapons systems and was also the Project Manager in the restoration of the largest building on Tinker after a massive fire. Don finished his career as Division Chief of Plant Services and received numerous awards and recognition for his leadership and dedication. He retired in 1995 after thirty-eight years of distinguished service.
Don is survived by his loving wife of thirty years, Stacie Collier Raper. He will be missed deeply by his son Tracy Raper and wife Jennifer with grandsons, Cade, Coley, Grant and Jake of Norman, Oklahoma; his daughter Stephanie and husband Patrick Kinser with grand-daughters, Katelin and Amanda; his daughter Kristine and husband Eric Cordell with grand-sons, Jackson and Joe, all of Dallas, Texas. Don will also be missed by his sister Mary Ruth and husband Mike Barnes, of Ada, Oklahoma; his brother-in-law Bill Collier and wife Sherry of Tulsa, Oklahoma with sons Derek and Blake; his sister-in-law Carol Ann Bush and daughter Shelby of Edmond, Oklahoma; Lisa Parker of Alaska; and by his entire family of Raper cousins residing in Oklahoma and beyond.
Don joined the Catholic Church in 2014 and was confirmed in 2017. He was a devoted member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Salida, CO and the St Joseph's Men's Bible Study. He supported many charitable groups throughout the state of Colorado, especially for wildlife and preservation. Don was a devoted thirty-year member and avid follower of the PGA Golf Association. He was also a fifty-year member of the Oklahoma City Masonic Lodge before joining the Catholic Church.
Recounted stories of Don's life include: selling newspapers as a little boy in downtown Oklahoma City; his time training bird dogs and competing in Field Trials; Proprietor of Colorado Bound Ski in Del City, OK and the many bus/ski trips he organized; watching his kids and grand-kids grow up skiing, playing basketball, football, baseball, soccer, volleyball, music; playing golf with his buddies and family then on to retired days in Colorado enjoying the scenic drives to and from everywhere; enjoying a good bourbon and talks with family and friends on the back porch.
A gathering will commence Friday November 29, 2019 at 12:30pm in the Chapel of Resurrection Cemetery, Oklahoma City, OK followed by a brief 1pm service at the outside columbarium, north of the Chapel for Interment of Ashes. Please consider a donation honoring Don Raper to Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church, OKC, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 24, 2019