Donald Ray Mahl EDMOND
September 7, 1932-September 11, 2019
Donald Ray Mahl, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away on Sept. 11, 2019 at the age of 87. Donald was born on Sept. 7, 1932 in Canute, OK to Frank and Wilma (Wenthold) Mahl. Donald married the love of his life, Martha Jean Robinson, on August 15th, 1956 in Canute, OK. They were married for 63 years. Donald was an avid golfer, fisherman and the greatest joy in his life was his family. Donald is survived by his wife Martha, daughter Karen and her husband Cliff, sisters Charlotte Brandt and Linda Dunn, grandsons Andrew and Matthew. Donald was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Wilma and his daughter Janet. The Mahl family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice, especially Melissa, Nannette, Crystal, Whitney, Brenda, and Chaplain Bill. Also, thanks to Dr. Chris Martin for taking good care of dad. Thank you to Synergy Home Health and the staff at Touchmark for the wonderful caregivers who tended to dad. Donations may be made in his honor to the Alzheimer's Association. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Edmond, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 13, 2019