Myers Funeral Home
415 N Lee Street
Markle, IN 46770
(260) 758-2121
DONALD SNOW
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Myers Funeral Home
415 N Lee Street
Markle, IN 46770
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunny Lane Cemetery
Del City, OK
Donald Leo Snow
Jan. 1, 1941 - March 16, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Donald Leo Snow, 78, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, passed away March 16, 2019
in Indiana. He was born January 1, 1941 to Leo and Hazel Snow in Oklahoma City, OK. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be greatly missed. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Sharon Snow. He is survived by his daughter, Shellie Harrison and husband Ray of Markle, IN; grandson, Cole Harrison of Markle, IN; sisters, Betty Rickard and husband Clyde of Oklahoma City, OK, and Bobbie Inman and husband Harold of Topeka, KS. Viewing will be 4-8PM Friday at the funeral home. A graveside service will be 10AM, Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Sunny Lane Cemetery in Del City, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 22, 2019
