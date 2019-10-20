|
|
Donald E. Spears OKLAHOMA CITY
Sept. 19, 1938 - Oct. 16, 2019
Donald E. Spears peacefully left this earth on Oct. 16, 2019. He was born Sept. 19, 1938, in Willow Grove, TN to Charles and Myrtle (Hill) Spears. He graduated from Indianapolis Tech and proudly served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps and was honorably discharged. He moved to Oklahoma City in 1981 and continued his career in the automotive industry, where he helped his son, Jeffrey, begin his career that continues to this day. Some of Donald's favorite things to do was playing a round of golf with his friends, watching the Sooners, and going to the beach with his family. He will be remembered, with love, for being strong in his faith, his love for the Lord, and his dedication to his home parish, St. Eugene Catholic Church.
Don was preceded by his parents; and is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Jo Spears; son, Jeffrey Spears and Andrea; his sisters-in-law, Cathy Daugherty and Jean Kelly; and his brother-in-law, Doc Daugherty.
The family will greet friends and family 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Smith & Kernke N. May. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at the St. Eugene Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 20, 2019