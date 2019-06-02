Home

Chapel Hill Funeral Home
8701 Northwest Expressway
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
(405) 721-3182
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
8701 Northwest Expressway
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Tulakes Baptist Church
Bethany, OK
Dr. Donald Wahl
Feb. 25, 1931 - May 30, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Donald Albert Wahl, 88, passed away May 30, 2019. He was born on Feb. 25, 1931, in his grandmother's farmhouse between Isabella and Okeene, OK, to Albert Byrd Wahl and Ruby Marie Laubach Wahl. He is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Patsy Harston Wahl; daughter, Marsha Dobrinski Cruz and husband, Sergio Cruz; grandson, Levi Dobrinski and his wife Kisten; great-granddaughter, Sadie Dobrinski; two brothers, Virgil and Harold Laubach;, two sisters, Norita Curtin and Nadine Benham; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Donald was internationally known for his expertise in planning schools, including Edmond Santa Fe HS, as well as one in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He volunteered 15-plus years in Putnam City Schools, where he spent part of almost every day doing his first love - working with and around children. Funeral services will occur at Tulakes Baptist Church in Bethany, OK on Thursday, June 6 at 10 a.m. with burial and a brief ceremony following lunch at Roselawn Cemetery in Okeene, OK at 3 p.m. Visitation will be held at Chapel Hill Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 5, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. with family present 6-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Silver Strings Orchestra of Putnam City, P.O. Box 721346, Oklahoma City, OK 73172, or Contact 405.613.5191. Please visit www.ChapelHill-OKC.com for full obituary.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 2, 2019
