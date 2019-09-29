Home

DONALD WEATHERLY


1927 - 2019
DONALD WEATHERLY Obituary

Donald E. Weatherly
July 30, 1927 - Sept. 26, 2019


OKLAHOMA CITY
Don was born in Graham, OK to H.G. & Esther Weatherly. He died peacefully after having a massive stroke – up until that time, he was well and strong. Don worked in food sales for Bill Schraad and Associates and Harry Hedges. He loved antique cars as a hobby. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was an honorable man. He loved God, his family and his country. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Herman and H.G. "Junior" Weatherly; sister, Blanche Hopkins; and his doggie companion, Buddy. He leaves these to cherish his memory: his wife of almost 70 years, Joyce Maxine; two daughters, Donita Maynard & husband Jim and Marla Shroeder; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his granddog, Jaxson. He is also survived by his very special longtime pal, Tim Fox. Per his request, there will be no services.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 29, 2019
