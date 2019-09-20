|
Donice Marie Tully YUKON
September 15, 1930-September 18, 2019
Donice Marie Tully departed this life on September 18, 2019 at her home near Lake Overholser in Yukon, OK, three days past her 89th birthday. Donice was born on September 15, 1930 at the Martin family farm near Alden, OK in Caddo county to Charles Isaac Martin and Lillie Mae (Orrell) Martin. Donice was an energetic, fun-loving, hardworking, independent woman. Even as a young girl she broke her own horse, Baby, a wild Mustang her father brought home. An only child living out on the plains, she vowed to have six children when she grew up. She fulfilled that goal and was the proud mother of Suzanne, Renee, Maria, Becky, Jim and David whom she raised in El Reno, Oklahoma before moving to Yukon in her later years. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved family gatherings and attending her grandchildren's many activities. Donice was an avid reader, still reading several books within days of her death. She liked solving the morning crossword puzzle and enjoyed attending the arts and theater. She loved an adventure and enjoyed her many trips near and far, from her farm in Caddo county to walking the streets of Europe with family and friends. Donice was an accomplished poker player, especially, "Let It Ride". As her health declined she loved keeping her mind sharp and passing the time playing online poker on her iPad. Her employment up into her late 70's as a landman took her to county clerk offices all over the state of Oklahoma and Arkansas to trace title to oil and gas properties. A huge fan of Russell Westbrook, she had an extensive collection of Westbrook memorabilia given to her by family. The family thinks that his trade to Houston was more than she could take. She vowed she would no longer watch The Thunder. Donice was preceded in death by her parents, grandson Jeremy A. Thompson and granddaughter Keely Joy Erbar. She is survived by six children: Suzanne Thompson (Tommy) of El Reno, OK, Renee Hartley (Jot) of Vinita, OK, Maria Erbar of Yukon, OK, Becky Shaffer (Gary) of Oklahoma City, Jim Tully (Penny) of Edmond, OK, and David Tully (Julie) of Carnegie, OK; nine grand-children: Travis Hartley (Shana), Jimmy Hartley, Kara Simpson (Paul), Andra Peterson (Dustin), Alex Tully, DJ Tully, Matt Tully, Amy Tully and Charlie Tully; and four great grandchildren: Emma Hartley, Abby Hartley, James Hartley and Dylan Simpson. Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 23, at Fort Cobb Cemetery. Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 23, at Huber-Benson Funeral Home Chapel in El Reno. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to The Carnegie Library, El Reno Public Schools Foundation or Russell Murray Hospice in El Reno.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 20, 2019