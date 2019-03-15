|
Donna K. Blackbird DEL CITY
Oct. 7, 1940 - Mar. 10, 2019
Donna was born in Seminole, OK to Don and Bonnie Oliver. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Fred and Gerald Oliver. Donna retired from Crooked Oak School Cafeteria after 30 years of service. She loved traveling, going to the lake, cooking and spending time with family. Donna is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ronny; sons, Barry, Gary; and grandchildren, Lorelei, Paige, Nicholas, and Barry, and 5 great-grand-children. Donna will be remembered as a caring and loving wife, mom, grand-mother and friend. Services will be held at 1 P.M. Sat. 3-16-2019, at Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 15, 2019