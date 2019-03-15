Home

Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home
5005 SE 29th Street
Del City, OK 73115
(405) 672-1321
DONNA BLACKBIRD
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
DONNA BLACKBIRD


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donna K. Blackbird
Oct. 7, 1940 - Mar. 10, 2019

DEL CITY
Donna was born in Seminole, OK to Don and Bonnie Oliver. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Fred and Gerald Oliver. Donna retired from Crooked Oak School Cafeteria after 30 years of service. She loved traveling, going to the lake, cooking and spending time with family. Donna is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ronny; sons, Barry, Gary; and grandchildren, Lorelei, Paige, Nicholas, and Barry, and 5 great-grand-children. Donna will be remembered as a caring and loving wife, mom, grand-mother and friend. Services will be held at 1 P.M. Sat. 3-16-2019, at Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 15, 2019
