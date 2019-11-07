Home

New Covenant United Methodist Church
2700 S Boulevard St
Edmond, OK 73013
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
New Covenant United Methodist Church
2700 S. Boulevard
Edmond, OK
DONNA DUDZIK


1937 - 2019
Donna J. Dudzik
Apr. 17, 1937 - Nov. 5, 2019

EDMOND, OK
Donna Jean Dudzik (Maybray) passed away on Tuesday November 5th, 2019 at the age of 82 at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born April 17th, 1937 in Beaver Falls, Penn-sylvania to Jack and Evelyn Maybray. After attending Northwestern High School in Maryland, she married Robert Dudzik on January 7th, 1956 in Maryland. She was preceded in death by her parents Jack Maybray and Evelyn Ray and her sister Grace Peszynski. She is survived by her husband Robert, son Michael and wife Stephanie of McLean, Virginia; son Kenneth and wife Mary of Omaha, Nebraska; son Kevin and wife Julie of Olathe, Kansas; and daughter Lynn of Guthrie, Oklahoma. She is also survived by her sisters Kathie Gray and Patti Keath and 8 Dudzik grandchildren; Drew (wife Meredith), Christian, Kelsi, Katie, Kara, Justin, Kyle and Jason and her 1 year old great-grandson, Luke.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Nov. 8, at 11:00 AM at New Covenant United Methodist Church, 2700 S. Boulevard, Edmond, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 7, 2019
