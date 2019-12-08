|
Donna Redling Eagleston OKLAHOMA CITY
November 23, 1946 - December 4, 2019
Donna Redling Eagleston was born in Los Angeles, CA, the daughter of Joseph Regis and Mary Patricia (Barrett) Redling. After graduating from UC Santa Barbara in 1968, she moved to 1 Mile Drive, Monterey, CA and taught school in Fort Ord, CA. It was there she met and married Army Captain John Eagleston on June 2, 1972. While John was serving overseas in Korea, Donna earned her master's in fine arts while raising their daughters.
Donna was a totally devoted mother, happily taxiing her daughters to years of daily practices and weekend competitions in gymnastic, swimming, basketball, diving, softball and cheerleading. She wore out two cars in the process. Her personal license tag was fittingly "1MOM2GO."
She was an avid sports fan following both collegiate and professional teams. Her radio never left sports talk programs. When her husband, John, left the military, they relocated to OKC in 1976. Donna immediately adopted the teams of her husband's alma mater. She quickly purchased Sooners season tickets. Donna was able to recount the team scores, players, and highlight plays of every Sooners game.
Donna's real passion was sewing, and she was an extremely gifted seamstress and quilter. She was the original owner of the French Seam in NW OKC. She took great pleasure in making hand smocked clothing to give to the children of her many friends. She eventually returned to education, teaching during the day, working at the Blue Goose afternoons, attending classes in the evening, then sewing and quilting late into the night. After earning a second master's degree in education, she was selected Vice Principal of Belle Isle Enterprise School. She absolutely fell in love with the school and its students. Although she was tasked with handling disciplinary problems, she never spoke ill of any student, always finding something positive about each one.
Donna is survived by her husband of 47 years, John; her three daughters, JJ (Jennifer) Eagleston, of Denver, CO; Katy (Katherine) Knowlton and husband Kelly, of Tulsa; and Allison Eagleston, of Seattle, WA; and brother, Robert Redling and wife Sarah, of Tacoma, WA. She is also survived by her many, many wonderful friends who all blessed her life in countless ways.
Donna was astonishingly tireless. She reveled in being constantly engaged 18 hours a day. She was, simply put, a good, generous, thoughtful person and unwavering friend who absolutely refused to let life's unfair hardships get her down. Her strength and optimism were inspirational.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at 2 p.m., both at Smith & Kernke N. May. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donna's memory may be made to Belle Isle Enterprise Middle School, 5904 N. Villa, OKC, OK 73112.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 8, 2019