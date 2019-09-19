|
Donna Jane Friedberg EDMOND
Sept. 6, 1937 - Sept. 17, 2019
Donna Jane Friedberg, age 82, resident of Edmond, Oklahoma, died on Tuesday. She was born on September 6, 1937 in Marshall, Missouri and was the daughter of Charles Page, Jr., Georgia Clouse and step-father, Henry Clouse. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Friedberg. She is survived by her beloved children: Betsy and Bob Bivona, Robin O'Connor, and Amy Faustino; her grandchildren: Cory and Jennifer Bivona, Joey and Alaina Bivona, Michael Bivona, Haley O'Connor, Cody O'Connor, London Faustino, Juliana Faustino; and great-grandson: Anthony Bivona. Donna was a registered nurse, business owner, and a Retired Lt. Colonel in the Army. She had a love for her community, volunteering at the Oklahoma City Orchestra League and Edmond Neighborhood Alliance. She had a love for travel, and most of all enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She had a true zest for life and will be greatly missed. Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 20th, at Temple B'nai Israel with Interment to follow at Temple B'nai Israel Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 19, 2019