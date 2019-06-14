Donna K. Winkler

Feb. 15, 1944 - June 11, 2019



NEWALLA

Donna was born February 15th, 1944 to Shelby and Pearl Justus in Britton, OK. She passed from this life into glory on June 11th, 2019. Donna was married to Billy Winkler. She is the mother of 3 children, Brad and Kim Coates, Gina and Bryan Baldwin, and Steven and Mary Coates. She also has 5 step-children, Kellie Winkler, Stacie Winkler, Bob Kolander, Rick Kolander, and Ron and Kim Kolander. She has 15 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her grandson Jacob Finley.

Donna is survived by sisters, Pat Potts and Linda Carter. She was preceded in death by siblings Kenneth Justus, Arwinna Wiggs, and Sam Justus. Donna has 20 nieces and nephews.

She was a member of 1st Church of the Nazarene, Choctaw, OK. She was so thankful for her church family and small group. Her Red Hat sisters were a very important part of her life. Services are scheduled for 06/14/19 @ 1:00 pm. The service will take place at 1st Church of the Nazarene, Choctaw, OK. Visitation will take place at the Church from 3pm-7pm on 6/13/19. Published in The Oklahoman on June 14, 2019