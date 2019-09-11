Home

Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Moore Recreation Center
700 S. Broadway
Moore, OK
DONNA MARKS


1954 - 2019
DONNA MARKS Obituary

Donna Turk Marks
Apr. 2, 1954 - Sept. 5, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Donna was a free spirit who lived life to the fullest. Those who knew and loved her will forever miss her. Donna is preceded in death by her son Michael; she is survived by her daughter Windi and son-in-law John, her grandchildren Alexis and Dylan, as well as her great-granddaughter Skylar. Memorial service held Fri., Sept. 13, 2019, 12:30-3:00pm at the Moore Recreation Center, 700 S. Broadway, Moore, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 11, 2019
