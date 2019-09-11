|
|
Donna Turk Marks OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Apr. 2, 1954 - Sept. 5, 2019
Donna was a free spirit who lived life to the fullest. Those who knew and loved her will forever miss her. Donna is preceded in death by her son Michael; she is survived by her daughter Windi and son-in-law John, her grandchildren Alexis and Dylan, as well as her great-granddaughter Skylar. Memorial service held Fri., Sept. 13, 2019, 12:30-3:00pm at the Moore Recreation Center, 700 S. Broadway, Moore, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 11, 2019