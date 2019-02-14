Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Anglican Church of the Holy Cross
10509 N. Council Road
Oklahoma City, OK
View Map
Send Flowers
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
13314 N. Kelly Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONNA PETERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONNA PETERS


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DONNA PETERS Obituary

Donna Jean Peters
Nov. 3, 1929 - Feb. 7, 2019

BETHANY
Donna Jean Peters, 89, died February 7, 2019 in Oklahoma City, OK. Born November 3, 1929 to Charles and Zetta Stoddard of East Liverpool, Ohio. Devoted mother and homemaker, and the guiding star in our lives. She married David Eugene Holder, now deceased, of Memphis, Tennessee in 1950. They had four children, David Timothy Holder, John Craig Holder, deceased, Margaret Jeanne Johnson, and Neil Andrew Holder. She had 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Eva Marie Laverman, and was preceded in death by her two brothers, Gerald K. (Jerry) Stoddard and Charles Keith Stoddard. Later in life she married Norman N. Peters and they enjoyed several years together until his passing in 2012. Memorial service will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at the Anglican Church of the Holy Cross, 10509 N. Council Road, Oklahoma City. Reception to follow at the church. Interment at 2:00 P.M. at Memorial Park Cemetery, 13314 N. Kelly Ave., Oklahoma City.
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.