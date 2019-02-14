|
Donna Jean Peters BETHANY
Nov. 3, 1929 - Feb. 7, 2019
Donna Jean Peters, 89, died February 7, 2019 in Oklahoma City, OK. Born November 3, 1929 to Charles and Zetta Stoddard of East Liverpool, Ohio. Devoted mother and homemaker, and the guiding star in our lives. She married David Eugene Holder, now deceased, of Memphis, Tennessee in 1950. They had four children, David Timothy Holder, John Craig Holder, deceased, Margaret Jeanne Johnson, and Neil Andrew Holder. She had 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Eva Marie Laverman, and was preceded in death by her two brothers, Gerald K. (Jerry) Stoddard and Charles Keith Stoddard. Later in life she married Norman N. Peters and they enjoyed several years together until his passing in 2012. Memorial service will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at the Anglican Church of the Holy Cross, 10509 N. Council Road, Oklahoma City. Reception to follow at the church. Interment at 2:00 P.M. at Memorial Park Cemetery, 13314 N. Kelly Ave., Oklahoma City.
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 14, 2019