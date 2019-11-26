Home

Hibbs Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center
2190 Harper St
Choctaw, OK 73020
(405) 390-2626
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Hibbs Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center
2190 Harper St
Choctaw, OK 73020
Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Yukon Cemetery
660 Garth Brooks Blvd
Yukon, OK
DONNA VODKA


1958 - 2019
Donna Marie Vodka
Mar. 28, 1958 - Nov. 20, 2019

YUKON
Donna Marie (Terry) Vodka passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in her Yukon, OK home. She was born on March 28, 1958 in Afton, OK to the late Willard (Luke) Terry and Theresa Brady Terry. Donna was a long-time employee of Southwestern Bell, retiring after 20 years of service. She worked as a medical transcriptionist and most recently, as a digital coding specialist at R1. Donna married Marvin Vodka of Choctaw, OK on March 31, 1984. He survives along with their three sons: Tyler, Yukon, OK, Jon Lucas, Yukon, OK, and Landon, Vernon, TX. Two grandsons, Hec Cox and Bently Vodka will greatly miss their Memaw. Donna is also survived by her siblings, Debbie (Ron) Graber, Hutch-inson, KS, Mike (Della) Terry, McLoud, OK, Dana (Greg) Lancaster, Forestburg, TX, Pat (Rhonda) Terry, McLoud, OK, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her infant son, Connor Vodka, and her Dad. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, from 3:00 to 8:00 pm at Hibbs Funeral Home, 2190 Harper St., Choctaw, OK. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, at 12:00 noon at Hibbs Funeral Home. Burial services will be at 3:00 pm at Yukon Cemetery, 660 Garth Brooks Blvd., Yukon, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 26, 2019
