Doris Ann Gordon

July 27, 1939 - March 23, 2019



Doris Ann Gordon was born July 27, 1939, in Watonga, OK. She passed from this life in Bethany, OK at the age of 79 years, 7 months and 24 days, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Doris graduated from Northwest Classen High School in Oklahoma City. On Aug. 2, 1957, Doris and John D. Gordon were married in Oklahoma City. She worked at the First National Bank and spoke about it often. In 1959, their daughter, Sherry, was born, and their family grew six years later when their son, John Scott, arrived. They attended Faith Tabernacle Assembly of God Church for many years and Christ Legacy Church. Later in life, she attended First Assembly of God Church in Bethany.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, John; and parents, Nadine and Harold Olinghouse.

She enjoyed relaxing in the outdoors with John while he enjoyed fishing. They often took trips to Eureka Springs, which was somewhere she could continue her antique hunting adventures. Doris liked to paint ceramics and make crafts that she often gave as gifts. She was proud of her two grandchildren and great-granddaughters.

Doris is survived by her daughter, Sherry Higgins & husband Edd; son, John Scott Gordon; grandson, Cogan Higgins & his wife Kyndal; her granddaughter, Kayley Shropshire & her husband Blake; two great-granddaughters, Eleanor and Winnie Shropshire; brother, Steve Olinghouse & his wife Jan; brother, Gary Olinghouse & his wife Shelly; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held 12-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Guardian Funeral Home West Chapel, 5820 NW 41st, Warr Acres, OK 73122. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, also at the Guardian Funeral Home West Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at : https://www.michaeljfox.org Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary