Dorothy Marie Hulsey OKLAHOMA CITY
Dec. 8, 1925 - Oct. 30, 2019
Dorothy Marie Hulsey moved from the side of her husband of 75 years to the side of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Oklahoma City,OK. Giving, loving, teasing, and a bit ornery, Dorothy lived her life in service of Jesus and others. Her influence for the Kingdom of God will live on through the lives of all that knew her, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She was born to Willie and Nettie (Gates) Rowan on Dec. 8, 1925, in Hot Springs, AR. In 1943, she graduated from Hot Springs High School. On Aug. 13, 1944, after a brief courtship, Dorothy married the Rev. Gene Hulsey. Dorothy spent many of her years as a beloved pastor's wife in eight different churches across the United States before settling in Oklahoma City in 1986. An avid sports fan, she cheered for the Dallas and OSU Cowboys as well as the OKC Thunder. Dorothy also loved working crossword puzzles. She was known for her quick wit and ready smile, but most importantly, as a prayer warrior who did battle on her knees for countless people over the years.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; as well as her sister, Imogene Stafford; sister-in-law, Thelma (Hulsey) Shortreed; and grandson-in-law, Eric King. She is survived by her husband, Gene; their children, Steve Hulsey (Jan) and Sharon Smith (Doyle); six beloved grandchildren, Janna Rothwell (Tim), Rachel Smith, Jill King, Jeffrey Smith (Theresa), Aaron Smith (Sara), and Jessica McDaniel (Mike); and 12 great-grandchildren, Morgan and Evan Rothwell; Peyton, Kaylen, and Emerson King; Kaedan, Benjamin, and Ian Smith; Austin and Riley Smith; and Caleb and Audra McDaniel.
Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. at Mercer-Adams Chapel with interment in Yukon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gerald Gassett Memorial Dental Clinic in Eswatini, Africa, in care of Bethany First Church of the Nazarene, 6789 NW 39th Expressway, Bethany, OK 73008. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 2, 2019