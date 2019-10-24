Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
(405) 691-1661
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethesda Church
3101 SW 89th St.
Oklahoma City, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY KEEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY KEEN


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Dorothy June Keen
June 30, 1925 - Oct. 21, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Dorothy June Keen passed away surrounded by family and was welcomed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Oklahoma City. She was born June 30th, 1925, to Carlie and Ruby Bell in Clarendon, Texas. She moved to Oklahoma as a child where she spent the rest of her life. She was married to Rev. J.D. Keen and served together with him in ministry for 61 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. J.D. Keen, her parents, Carlie and Ruby Bell; (3) sisters; (5) brothers; and (1) granddaughter, Courtney Keen Flores. She is survived by her children: daughter, Diana Benson and her husband Larry; son, Don Keen and his wife, Teena; and daughter, Jan Thomson; (3) siblings; (6) grandchildren and their spouses; (15) great-grandchildren; and many more nieces and nephews. Dorothy's funeral service will be Friday, Oct. 25th, 2019, at 10am at Bethesda Church at 3101 SW 89th St. in Oklahoma City. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, SW 104th and Walker, on Thursday, Oct. 24th, from 4pm - 8pm, with family visitation from 6pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Christ Family Church OKC or Bethesda Church OKC.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
Download Now