Dorothy June Keen OKLAHOMA CITY
June 30, 1925 - Oct. 21, 2019
Dorothy June Keen passed away surrounded by family and was welcomed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Oklahoma City. She was born June 30th, 1925, to Carlie and Ruby Bell in Clarendon, Texas. She moved to Oklahoma as a child where she spent the rest of her life. She was married to Rev. J.D. Keen and served together with him in ministry for 61 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. J.D. Keen, her parents, Carlie and Ruby Bell; (3) sisters; (5) brothers; and (1) granddaughter, Courtney Keen Flores. She is survived by her children: daughter, Diana Benson and her husband Larry; son, Don Keen and his wife, Teena; and daughter, Jan Thomson; (3) siblings; (6) grandchildren and their spouses; (15) great-grandchildren; and many more nieces and nephews. Dorothy's funeral service will be Friday, Oct. 25th, 2019, at 10am at Bethesda Church at 3101 SW 89th St. in Oklahoma City. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, SW 104th and Walker, on Thursday, Oct. 24th, from 4pm - 8pm, with family visitation from 6pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Christ Family Church OKC or Bethesda Church OKC.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 24, 2019