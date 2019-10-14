Home

Matthews Funeral Home
601 South Kelly Avenue
Edmond, OK 73003
(405) 341-2787
1927 - 2019
Dorothy Lackey
May 16, 1927 - Oct. 9, 2019

EDMOND
Dorothy Lee Lackey was born May 16, 1927. She died Oct. 9, 2019. She is survived by four children, Hollis Lackey Jr., Dan Lackey, Barbara Vaughn, and Don Lackey; her many grand-children, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hollis Lackey Sr; and two daughters, Ann Whalen and Joyce Neel. She was loved by us all and we will miss her and hold her in our hearts forever.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 14, 2019
