Dorothy Ann Long

July 15, 1936 - Feb. 23, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Dorothy Ann Long passed from this life Feb. 23, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Services have been entrusted to Advantage Funeral Service at 7720 S. Penn. Services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26 at Mayridge Baptist Church in S. OKC. Public visitation is Monday, Feb. 25, 6-8 p.m. Interment will take place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Dorothy Ann Keller was born July 15, 1936, to Charles & Alma (Ward) Keller. Dorothy attended Capitol Hill High School in OKC. In 1954, she married Gary Long. Gary's military service made it necessary to relocate to Texas for a few years. In 1957, they had a son, Gary D. Long, and shortly after, Dorothy gave birth to a daughter, Pamela G Long, in 1958. In 1963, they welcomed another son, Jeffrey A. Long. In the early 1970s, the family moved to the Long family farm in Bridge Creek, OK, where she enjoyed spending time outdoors with her kids and her animals. In the mid 1960s, Dorothy accepted a position with Western Electric, where she became a "Plater." She was employed with Western Electric until her retirement in the early 1980s.

Dorothy was a strong and independent woman who had to experience great losses throughout her lifetime. She buried her parents, her husband, and all three of her children. Time after time and loss after loss, Dorothy handled them with grace and perseverance.

Dorothy was a member of the Gold Star Mothers, Eastern Stars, Mayridge Baptist Church, and a longtime member of Snow Hill Baptist in Tuttle before moving back to OKC in 2014. She was a sweet and funny woman who oftentimes used her great sense of humor and orneriness to brighten the day of anyone around. She enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Mexico, Padre Island, and taking cruises. Dorothy was a semi-professional shopper and enjoyed replenishing her wardrobe to fit each new season. She also had a fondness for animals and spending time with her family. In 2014, she relocated to Village on the Park, where she lived until her passing. She made many wonderful friends there.

Dorothy was a preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gary Long; and three children, Gary, Pamela, and Jeffrey Long. She is survived by her sister, Charlene Rector; niece, Marta Henson; nephew, Charles Rector; great-niece, Ashley Adams; and great-great-nephew, Zane Terry Stabe.

Condolences can be sent to the family via an online guest book at: advantageokc.com.DorothyLong Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary