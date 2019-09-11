|
Dorothy Isernhagen BETHANY
December 29, 1930-September 7, 2019
Dorothy May Isernhagen, 88, widow of Johnny Isernhagen, went peacefully to be with
her Lord and Savior on Septem-ber 7, 2019.
Dorothy was born in Granite, Oklahoma on Decem-ber 29, 1930 to Henry and Tonie (Lehrmann) Graumann. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Viola Ernst and Frances Heath, and brothers, Raymond Graumann and Leroy Graumann. She is survived by daughters, Jan Motley and husband Gary of Bethany, Gail Thompson and husband Keith of Midwest City; sons, Rick Isernhagen and wife Mischelle of Lexington, KY, Brad Isernhagen and wife Kathy of Bethany; grandchildren, Heath Motley, Anna Motley-Lund and husband Jonathan, Nick Thompson and wife Jennifer, Melissa Thompson- McAlvain and husband Chris, Blake Isernhagen and wife Kallista, Laura Isernhagen, Stephen Isernhagen and wife Cheyanna, Carol Ann Isernhagen-Kepford and husband Matt; and 9 great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Alyssa, Brody, Everett, Boston, Sophie, Bailey, Adeline, and Grey.
Dorothy was baptized and confirmed at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Granite, OK. She graduated high school from Mangum, OK in 1948. She and Johnny Isernhagen married on May 28, 1950, in Granite, OK and lived in several Oklahoma towns before settling in Norman, OK. After 23 years they then relocated in 1995 to their present home in Bethany. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoyed singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School, and serving in the LWML. Dorothy also enjoyed gardening, was an accomplished bridge player, and was always up for a family game of rummy. She stressed the importance of family and taught her children the importance of going to church every Sunday.
Viewing will be held Friday, September 13, 2019, from 9:00am to 8:00pm with family present 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Mercer-Adams Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, 10:00am at Messiah Lutheran Church. Graveside services to follow 2:00pm at Peace Lutheran Cemetery, Bessie, OK.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Messiah Lutheran School, 3600 NW Expressway, OKC 73112.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 11, 2019