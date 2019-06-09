Dorothy Jean Shofner

July 24, 1925 - June 6, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Dorothy Jean (Mauldin) Shofner was born in Allen, OK July 24, 1925. She was the daughter of Ola May & Sanford Earl Mauldin. She graduated from Paoli High School in 1943 and nurses training from Mercy Hospital (former Oklahoma City General). She was an RN at Deaconess Hospital and retired in 1988. She has one son, Scott E. White, from Edmond; twin grandsons, Dillon Glen White, from Guthrie, and Carson James White, from Edmond. Jean was born one of 11 Mauldin children. Jimmy Mauldin, her brother and only living sibling, is from Paoli. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Gene Shofner, who passed in Jan. 2015. Don had two children, Susan Shofner, from California; and Gene Shofner, from Hawaii. Services to celebrate her life will be held Wednesday, June 12, 10 a.m. at the Mercer-Adams Chapel with interment in Paoli Cemetery, Paoli, OK. Published in The Oklahoman on June 9, 2019